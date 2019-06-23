PM Hun Sen Proposes to Further Promote Trade among ASEAN

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged all Heads of Governments of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) to further promote trade among the 10 ASEAN members, speaking at the plenary session of the the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on 22 June 2019, according to Kao Kim Hourn, delegate minister attached to prime minister.

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Cambodia’s accession to ASEAN. Cambodia has adhered to ASEAN principles, particularly contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity of the region.

The 34th ASEAN Summit, with the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”, focuses on promoting cooperation and strengthening consensus process among ASEAN Members to address new global challenges. The Summit will also explore ways on how to bring ASEAN to a new height for sustainability and seamless connectivity.

The 34th ASEAN Summit is expected to reflect ASEAN’s effort to advance the community-building process, and to promote ASEAN Partnership for sustainable development, among others, to realise enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the region for the benefit of the people of ASEAN.

