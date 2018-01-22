PM Hun Sen Proposes to Design Hand Fan with Cambodian-Japanese Flags

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed to produce lots of Cambodian-Japanese flags on hand fans to distribute to people in both countries to celebrate the 65 years of diplomacy between the two countries.

The proposal was made in a meeting between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia Horinouchi Hidehisa, on Monday at Peace Palace.

Ambassador Horinouchi Hidehisa expressed his pleasure at the progress of trade, commerce, and tourism.

PM Hun Sen also noticed the strong relationship between the Cambodia-Japan countries and the people.

In the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ relations, the premier and the ambassador will organize many events to celebrate the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

