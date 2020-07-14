PM Hun Sen Promotes Aquaculture Productivity

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has encouraged all relevant institutions, especially the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries to further enhance and promote the aquaculture productivity as fish and other fishery products are the traditional food and main protein for the people.

While paying a visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Peamro commune, Peamro district, Prey Veng province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said before our population was small, therefore fish can feed our people, but now it is different.

“This is the right time for us to further promote the aquaculture in the country,” he underlined.

The Premier also ordered the recruitment of the contracted officials at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in the field of aquaculture as civil servants to further help develop the farmer’s aquaculture skills.

Cambodia has been implementing the Strategic Planning Framework for Fisheries 2015-2024 and the National Strategic Plan for Aquaculture Development 2016-2030, thanks to which by 2024, Cambodia will be able to supply about 740,000 tonnes of fishery products through aquaculture, an average increase of 20 percent annually.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has so far created 516 fishing communities, of which 475 are freshwater, 677 fisheries conservation zones, 895 community fish ponds, and 309 fish breeding areas throughout the country.

