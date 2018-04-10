PM Hun Sen Prevents Opposition’s ill-intended Plan

Source: FN

Addressing to approximately 3,000 graduates of National University of Management at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich Hall on Tuesday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said that he has strengthened security measures to prevent anti-government group based abroad, led by “Sam Serey” from harming people during Khmer New Year celebration in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

“I declare that your plan is related to the celebration on April 12, at Wat Phnom. I already managed the situation. The traitor planned to cause explosions in Phnom Penh and in Siem Reap,” stated Prime Minister.

The Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia also said that the one who received the order from Sam Serey had already denied doing so.

However, the premier still appealed to police forces to pay attention on the streets and other entertainment areas to maintain order for Cambodians.

Sam Serey is an anti-government group based outside Cambodia. They operate overseas and work with a local group to disrupt the lives of Cambodian people. Some of their teams had been arrested for attempting terrorism in the past.

