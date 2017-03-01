PM Hun Sen Presides over the Opening of Asia-Pacific Regional Early Childhood Development Conference in Siem Reap Province

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the opening ceremony of Asia-Pacific Regional Early Childhood Development (ECD) Conference, held in Siem Reap province this morning.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS), the three-day event takes place under the theme “The transformative power of Early Childhood Development”. It attracts around 300 high-ranking international delegates from 36 countries in Asia and the Pacific and about 200 national delegates from education- and child-related ministries and institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also Honorary Chair of National Committee for Early Childhood Care and Development (NC-ECCD), gave some key recommendations for childhood care and development in Cambodia and in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Asia Pacific Regional Network for Early Childhood, the conference is aimed to provide opportunities for policy makers and practitioners to contextualise ECD on the global agenda in their own countries; strengthen the advocacy for holistic and inclusive ECD; share knowledge, tools and noteworthy practices on ECD policies and programmes; and strengthen partnerships for ECD among a large range of existing and potential stakeholders.

