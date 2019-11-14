PM Hun Sen to Preside over the Inauguration of $300M Road Construction in Sihanoukville

Source: FN

The construction of USD 300 million road in Sihanoukville province will kick off on Saturday this week, Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed at a cement inauguration ceremony in Kampot province on Thursday.

“I have to go to Sihanoukville this Saturday to open road construction that costs about USD 300 million,” the premier said.

According to Prime Minister, the government has set a new vision by promoting road quality rather than quantity.

“Before, we allocated USD100 million to build 200 kilometres long, but with the new vision, we will spend USD 100 million to construct 100 kilometres in order to ensure its quality.”

“The new vision will complement the development and transportation situations in some coastal provinces,” the premier said, adding that, “soon, the National Road 3 will be expanded too.”

Related posts