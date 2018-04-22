PM Hun Sen Praises Phnom Penh City Hall for Free Bus to Provinces during New Year

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen praised and thanked Phnom Penh City Hall and Ganzberg company for providing free bus services to more than 8,835 citizens and workers to their homeland during the Khmer New Year’s from April 12 to April 18, 2018.

The statement was made during the meeting with 4,350 union workers at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich on Saturday.

He also announced that for the upcoming Pchum Ben, Phnom Penh City Hall will do the same; 200 buses will be availed to provide free service.

Prime Minister Hun Sen continued to call on people to help maintain peace and order.

At the same time, he appealed people to vote for the Cambodian People’s Party for further development of Cambodia.

