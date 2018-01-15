PM Hun Sen Praises Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture for H5N1 Prevention

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen highly commended Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, for a cooperative measure to timely prevent bird flu (H5N1) after the disease has spread in Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

His praise was made when he inaugurated the new cancer treatment building in Calmatte Hospital on Monday.

“In just a few days, the measures was taken immediately in Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, where the Minister of Agriculture has issued an urgent notice of the H5N1 outbreak to the Governor of Phnom Penh. I am very proud of the immediate action on a bird flu outbreak or any type of illness”, stated the premier.

He added that Pasteur Institute located next to Calmatte Hospital works on disease research to detect any virus and to prevent the disease.

Prime Minister recommended to put huge effort in addressing epidemic prevention and treatment. He added that pre-vaccination is always better than treatment.

The National Institute of Animal Health and Production found the bird flu virus in three poultry in Sen Sok district, and a working group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Health took action to prevent this virus, according to Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon on January 09, 2018.

At the end of 2017, there was also a bird flu outbreak in Kampong Cham and Kompong Thom, but it was prevented on time and no serious problems troubled people’s health.

