PM Hun Sen Postpones the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to postpone the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum supposed to be held on 1 April 2020 to some time later.

Secretary General of Council for the Development of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea told Fresh News on Monday, 16 March.

Government-Private Sector Forum, chaired by Prime Minister Hun Sen, is an annual dialogue between the government and 13 groups of recognised private businesses.

The 19th Government-Private Sector Forum expects to see measures in response to EBA loss and Covid-19.

