PM Hun Sen: Politicians Praying for My Death Are the Weakest

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen once again announced that he must continue to lead in order to defeat and eliminate the traitors to ensure the kingdom’s peace and development, speaking during his visit to the new stadium Morodok Techo National Stadium on Monday.

The premier stated that any politicians awaiting for his death to get power is the weakest politician.

Head of the Royal Government informed the dissolved oppositions not to expect his death for the next 40 years.

“Do not wait until I die to get power. The hell does not want my life for the next 40 years. It wants me to continue serving my people and to destroy all the [traitors] to ensure peace and further development,” the premier wrote on Facebook on 7 July 2019.

