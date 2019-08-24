PM Hun Sen Phone Talks with Laotian PM to Withdraw Troops; Situation at Ease

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that Cambodia-Laos border situation is at ease following the phone talks this morning with Laotian Premier Thongloun Sisoulith.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fresh News CEO Lim Chea Vutha, who is currently at the Great Wall China, the premier stated that: “At 9 a.m on 24 August 2019, I had a telephone conversation with Laotian Prime Minister Description

Thongloun Sisoulith. We enjoy our good talks and we decided to withdraw our troops from the border area of Three Triangle.”

“Now the situation is at ease, as the two troops eat together. We will continue to negotiate. So nothing to worry,” the premier added.

According to the premier, in mid September 2019, Lao Prime Minister will visit Cambodia to further discuss the remaining border issues.

