PM Hun Sen: Phnom Bokor Resort’s Original Name Must Be Kept

Source: AKP

The original name of Phnom Bokor Resort, located in Kampot southwestern province, has to be maintained, underlined Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in a Facebook post this morning.

“I’ve ordered Kampot provincial governor to remove the new illegal name before 11:00 am today,” the premier added.

This historical site has to keep its original name, stressed Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Recently, Sokha Hotel Group, the resort’s developer, has changed its name into “Sokha Thansur Resort” from “Thansur Bokor Highland Resort”, which triggered strong reaction from the Cambodian people.

Thansur Bokor Highland Resort is located on Bokor Mountain in Kampot coastal province. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Bokor Mountain at 1,075 metres above sea level is blessed with stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand, a virgin rainforest with exotic and rich flora and fauna with an all year round cooling mountain climate of just 20 degrees. The best time to visit is between November and February when it is the coolest as the temperature can drop to mid tens in the evening. It is essentially a cool, inviting and stunningly beautiful paradise in Cambodia! Bokor Mountain comes into full play when the mist descends and being able to touch the clouds is simply magical.

