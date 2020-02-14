PM Hun Sen Personally Greets Passengers of WESTERDAM

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived Sihanoukville port on Friday morning, 14 February, to welcome passengers of Westerdam cruise.

The premier personally greeted the passengers; shook hands; and presented bouquets of roses as they disembarked the ship for the bus to airport.

He also addressed to compatriots on granting entry for the docking of the rejected Westerdam cruise.

