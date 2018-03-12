PM Hun Sen: Peace Lures Foreign Investments to Cambodia

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen highlighted Cambodia’s advanced development, especially the rapid growth of the construction sector that attracts many investors annually, according to the premier’s Facebook on Monday morning.

Thanks to peace, foreign investors continued to invest in Cambodia, greatly improving people’s livelihood.

“Big and small commercial buildings, shopping malls and modern residences were gradually built in Phnom Penh. It attracts millions of businesspeople and foreign tourists to Cambodia annually. Foreign investors come to Cambodia without any fear. Citizens have better living conditions with the opportunity to expand business, job opportunities, and many more. Without peace, no one would come to Cambodia”, the premier wrote on his Facebook.

In 2017, Cambodia had 3,052 construction projects on an area of 10.7 million square meters with a capital of approximately $6 billion, an increase of 22.31% compared to the same period in 2016 which was 2,405 projects on 11 million square meters with a capital of approximately $5 billion, according to the report of the Ministry of Urban Planning and Construction.

The report added that Cambodia had 2,291 housing construction project in 2017 with a total area of 5 million square meters, and a capital of approximately $2 billion.

