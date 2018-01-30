PM Hun Sen: Peace Encourages People to Freely Practice Different Religions

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Tuesday morning, highlighted the importance of peace that enables citizens to freely choose their religions and celebrate the tradition without coercion or oppression.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also stressed the fact that Cambodians celebrate three New Year annually, International New Year, and Khmer New Year, and Chinese New Year. These celebration reflects Cambodia’s cultural richness through the value of peace.

He also called for Khmer compatriots to jointly preserve peace, which was difficult to achieve.

“Peace is hard to seek, thus we must preserve together. I wish everyone luck and safety in both domestic and international trips,” the premier wrote on his Facebook.

