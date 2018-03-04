PM Hun Sen: Peace Creates Factories, CPP Can Maintain Peace

Source: FN

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen once again mentioned the importance of peace in creating jobs in Cambodia and claimed that only Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) that could maintain peace in Cambodia.

His remark was made during his meeting with more than 10,000 workers from 14 factories in Sihanoukville on Sunday.

The premier also urged workers to maintain their job opportunities and the continuous salary increase.

He also pointed out that to keep up with work and the income, the first thing to do is to join those who are striving to maintain peace, stability and social order and that the best option is to vote for the CPP.

In addition, Prime Minister Hun Sen told factory leaders to work hard to ensure the safety of the factories without gangsters, crimes, and drug trafficking.

