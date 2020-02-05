PM Hun Sen to Pay Working Visit to Beijing after Seoul: Press Release

Source: FN

At the invitation of His Excellency Li Keqiang, the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead a high delegation from Seoul, the Republic of Korea, to pay a working visit to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China on 5 February 2020.

According to the press release of Cambodia’s Foreign Affairs dater Wednesday, the premier will be accompanied by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will have a meeting with His Excellency Li Keqiang to discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields and exchange views on existing coronavirus epidemic as well as issues of common interest, and pay a courtesy call on His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

Related posts