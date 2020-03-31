PM Hun Sen Orders to Purchase 5.2M Face Masks for Nationwide Distribution

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered to purchase 5.2 million face masks to distribute to Cambodian people and doctors nationwide.

The premier told Fresh News CEO Lim Chea Vutha on Monday.

4 million face masks will be ordered from abroad while 1.2 million to be made in private factories in Sihanoukville.

The premier also ordered a factory to produce 10,000 litres of hand sanitiser per day to supply to the government.

Cambodia has confirmed 107 cases of Covid-19 so far; 23 recovered in total.

