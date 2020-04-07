PM Hun Sen Orders to Purchase 10M Face Masks and 1M Litres of Sanitiser for Nationwide Distribution

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered to purchase 10 million face masks, 5,000 chemical protective clothings, 5,000 N95 face masks and one million liters of sanitiser to distribute to Cambodian people and doctors nationwide.

In a voice message addressed to National Committee for Combatting Covid-19 on Saturday, the premier emphasised that despite the current situation of Covid-19 outbreak, Cambodia must ensure the sufficiency of face masks, protective clothing and sanitiser.

“Having sufficient medical equipment supplies is necessary as we cannot allow any doctor to be infected due to our lacks of responsibility,” said the premier.

Cambodia has confirmed 114 cases in total and 49 have recovered.

