PM Hun Sen Orders MoI to Close Center for Human Rights

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the Ministry of Interior to examine the legal aspects for the closure of Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR).

Kem Sokha had verbally confessed in a video broadcasted by CBN speaking to his supporters in Australia in 2013 saying that he was advised by the U.S to set up the center to achieve the goal of falling the Royal Cambodian Government.

Regarding this concern, PM Hun Sen considers the establishment of the center is illegal, therefore the Ministry of Interior has to examine the possibility of shutting it down.

The premier order was made during his meeting with nearly 5,000 garment workers on Sunday.

CCHR was established in November 2002 and now is run by Chak Sopheap, CCHR executive director.

