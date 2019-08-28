PM Hun Sen Orders Minister of Justice to Investigate Corruption in Court System

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered Minister of Justice Ang Vong Vathana to investigate corruption in Cambodia’s court system, Chhim Phal Virun, Secretary General of Supreme Council of Consultation told the press after the annual meeting, held this Wednesday morning at the Peace Palace.

“Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the Minister of Justice to look into the issue of corruption involving with the lawyers, as suggested by the Supreme Council of Consultation,” said Chhim Phal Virun.

”As corruption is done in a secret form, the premier has ordered the Minister of Justice to seek measures to prevent irregularities in the judicial system,” he added.

