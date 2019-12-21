PM Hun Sen Orders to Investigate Illegal Land Reclamation in Koh Kong

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered Minister of Land Management Chea Sophara and Koh Kong Governor Mithona Phouthong to immediately investigate the illegal land reclamation in the sea of Koh Kong province, addressing Saturday at the 8th Sea Festival in Kampot province.

”I hear a military officer is allegedly behind an illegal land reclamation in Koh Kong for his personal ownership,” the premier said.

He warned to remove any military officials involving in illegal land abuse.

“Land reclamation is necessary for build ports and for coastal defenses only,” the premier said.

The Strongman urged relevant authority to take good care of natural resources, temples, and coastal areas for the sake of long-term growth, and for Cambodia’s beaches to retain the status of “World’s Most Beautiful Bays“.

He said in order to protect the Kingdom’s beaches, we must stop discharging sewages into the sea, illegal land reclamation, and mangrove deforestation.

It is worth recalling that in 2011, Cambodia became a member of “the Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World” and has been recognized as a country with the most beautiful bays in the world.

Cambodia’s bays have undergone rapid transformation and development in terms of socio-economic, tourism urbanization and natural environment, covering four provinces: Sihanoukville, Koh Kong, Kompot and Kep that share the same name as “the Bays of Cambodia” and have been regarded as the “Rising Star of the Southwest”.

