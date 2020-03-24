PM Hun Sen Orders Governors to Use Hotels as Covid-19 Treatment Sites

Source FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered governors nationwide to rent hotels or guesthouses as the sites to treat people infected with Covid-19.

“As hotels have fewer guests, we could use them as the hospitals. We can rent a hotel in Siem Reap, Sihanoukville, Kampong Cham or any other province. It will be much easier as rooms and utilities are available already,” said Premier Hun Sen in a voice message addressed to governors spread in a messaging app on Monday.

Cambodia has reported 86 cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health’s spokesperson Ly Sovann on 23 March 2020 (updated as of 11 a.m).

