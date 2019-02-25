PM Hun Sen Orders Free Wi-Fi at Tourist Sites Nationwide by 2023

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen told the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication to provide free Wi-Fi to all tourist destinations throughout the country, particularly in the capital Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Battambang, and Sihanoukville before 2023.

“The Ministry has to arrange free Wi-Fi for all tourist destinations in Cambodia before 2023,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen at the 7th National Clean City 2019 under the theme “Clean City; City Feels the Warmth” at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel on Monday.

“I observe that our free Wi-Fi in Phnom Penh seemed to be ineffective. Sometimes, I can connect to Wi-Fi but no internet,” the Premier complained.

