PM Hun Sen Orders to Create Border Markets in Kampot and Svay Rieng

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered to create two more Cambodia-Vietnam border markets in Kampot and Svay Rieng provinces, using state budget.

The premier addressed Tuesday at the inauguration of the first Cambodia-Vietnam “Da Market” in Tbong Khmum province, located on the central lowlands of the Mekong River, sharing an international border with Vietnam to the east.

Cambodia-Vietnam, on 24 November 2019, inaugurated the first model border market. The two-hectare Da Market is located in Tbong Khmum Special Economic Zone, Memot district, approximately 300 meters from the border. The site is a former battlefield where Comrade Hun Sen fought 20 times in 1971. The market began its construction in 2018 with USD 2 million fund by the Vietnamese Government.

When Cambodia gained full peace in 1998, Strongman Hun Sen had two major goals – to transform all former battlefields into markets; and develop border areas into zones of peace, friendship, and development.

According to the premier, Cambodia-Vietnam bilateral trade reached USD 4.7 billion in 2018, increased by 24 percent compared to 2017. The two countries aim to reach USD 5 billion per annum.

Related posts