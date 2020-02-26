PM Hun Sen Optimistic that Many Chinese Tourists Will Visit Cambodia after Covid-19

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen is optimistic that the number of tourists visiting Cambodia grows after the end of Covid-19, speaking Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of National Road 58 held in Poipet city, which he co-chaired with Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian.

The premier said that Covid-19 outbreak affects tourism across the world, especially the decline in Chinese tourists worldwide and in Cambodia.

He said more than 100 million Chinese tourists travelled abroad, but the recent outbreak led to the declining number of Chinese tourists thus affect hotels, restaurants, malls, and resorts worldwide.

Cambodia’s tourism figure also sees 90 percent drop of Chinese tourist, according to the premier.

Cambodia did not ban flights or imports from China nor deport the Chinese citizens having Coronavirus from Cambodia.

Cambodia’s stand in fighting against the epidemic has once again demonstrated that Cambodia is an “ironclad” friend of China, and that China and Cambodia are truly a community of shared future through thick and thin.

Related posts