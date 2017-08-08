PM Hun Sen: The Opposition Does Everything to Destroy Peace in Cambodia

Source: FN

The opposition party does nothing for peace in Cambodia, and they could do everything to destroy peace. In contrast, Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) always cared about the safety and the lives of Cambodians, said Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday evening at the Investment Seminar organized by the Japan-Cambodia Association and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo.

“The opposition can do everything to destroy peace, but we, the ruling party, have to take responsible for the peace and ensure that people’s lives are not in chaos and danger,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“The oppositions always announce their winning at the start of the election, but they failed all the time, and always protested. In order to avoid the repetition of history, we adopted the new law since the oppositions have their own unique point that they do not accept the results, but they take the seats and salary,” stated the premier.

CPP won the 2013 National Assembly election, but CNRP did not accept the results. They even led a protest and demanded PM Hun Sen to resign.

The premier reiterated that Cambodians do not want to see the chaos and war, and that they highly value peace.

