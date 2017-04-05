PM Hun Sen Opens Nirodh Water Treatment Plant

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen presided over the official inauguration of Nirodh Water Treatment Plant phase 2 on Wednesday morning.

Nirodh Treatment Plant phase 2 will cost more than $60 million and will produce 130,000 cubic meters of clean water every day.

According to the Cambodian Minister of Industry and Handicrafts, Cham Prasidh, the Nirodh Water Treatment Plant construction began August 1, 2014 by Vinci Construction Company from France with technical support from by Safege. The construction was completed during November 2016.

The money came from the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) of $24.90 million and loans from the French Development Agency (ADF) of $36 million.

“PPWSA can produce 560,000 cubic meters of water per day and can serve the needs for 331,000 customers living in the outskirts of Phnom Penh and Takmao,” said the minister.

“Water demand across Cambodia has increased substantially, especially in the capital city with an increase of 14,000 families annually since 2004,” he added.

In response to the demands, the PPWSA invested in the expansion of the water supply systems, water treatment plants, and extended distribution lines with the support from AFD, World Bank, and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

