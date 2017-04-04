PM Hun Sen Opens Morodok Decho Sport Facilities

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen presided over the grand opening of the Morodok Decho Sport Complex and the groundbreaking ceremony for the football court on Tuesday morning.

The premier will be lunching with 3,000 athletes and National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC)’s officials at Koh Pich Exhibition Center in the afternoon.

According to the NOCC, the first phase of the sport facilities include an aquatic center, an indoor stadium, basketball and volleyball courts, and the athlete’s dormitory.

The football field is built on 16 hectares land which can accommodate up to 60,000 people. It will also be used for football, rugby, and other athletic sports.

The main stadium also features a 34-room hotel, sport shops, children’s playground, and other training facilities.

The main stadium can evacuate 60,000 fans in just 7 minutes in case of emergency.

The Morodok Decho Sport Complex is built on 85 hectare land and is located in Prek Tamak, Russey Keo of Phnom Penh.

It is 12km from Wat Phnom. The complex was built and designed with the environment in mind. 30% of the complex is made up of buildings and the remaining 70% is comprised of trees, grass, and water. The building is energy efficient and utilizes natural light and air.

The first phase of construction began in April 2013. The construction costs are an estimated $100-200 million. The project is funded by China.

The complex will be Cambodia’s first modern multipurpose and international standard sports facility.

It is set to host the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

