PM Hun Sen Offers Volunteer Lawyers to Defend Professional Journalists

Source: FN

Professional journalists who face lawsuits will receive legal supports from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s volunteer lawyers, the premier addressed at the annual meeting with journalists on Tuesday evening, 14 January, attended by nearly 5,000 journalists at Diamond Island, organized by the Ministry of Information.

The decision of the premier came after a request from Information Minister Khieu Kanharith.

“I agree to provide my volunteer lawyers to defend journalists based on legal cases. Therefore, I assigned Ky Tech, president of Samdech Hun Sen volunteer lawyers, to be responsible for the study of issues related to legal support for journalists,” said the premier.

According to the premier, the volunteered lawyers have the rights to deny the requests from unprofessional journalists who publish distorted new and spread misinformation.

