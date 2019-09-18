PM Hun Sen Offers Full Scholarships to Grade A and B at American University of Phnom Penh

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to offer five full scholarships at American University of Phnom Penh (AUPP) to students receiving grade A or B at the national examination 2019, according to AUPP’s press release dated Monday.

President of AUPP, Dr. Kenneth Dunn says, “The scholarship aims to pave the way for all financially disadvantaged outstanding students to receive the best education for their future, families, and society.”

AUPP, one of the leading universities in Southeast Asia, offers students U.S accredited, dual degree programs without the need to study in the United States.

Related posts