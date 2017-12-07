PM Hun Sen Has Been Nominated as the “Gobla Ambassador for Tuorism and Sustainable Development Goals”

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has been nominated as the “Globla Ambassador for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals” by the European Council on Tourism and Trade.

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s press release, the official recognition ceremony will be held in the morning of Dec. 9 2017, at the Peace Palace, with the presence of Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade.

Under the leadership and ruling of PM Hun Sen, there is peace, security and stability in the country, which attracts more tourists to Cambodia.

In addition, Phnom Penh is recognized as “World Capital of Culture and Turism”.

In 2016, Cambodia received more than 5 million international tourists while within the first 9 months of 2017, Cambodia received 3.9 million international tourists.

By 2020, Cambodia is expected to receive about seven million tourists.

