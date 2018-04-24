PM Hun Sen: No Worries on Real Estate; CPP Will Win

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen said that for 2018, real estate sector will not be impasse as in 1993, 2003, 2008, as the Cambodian People’s Party will continue to win.

His remark was made when he presided over the inauguration ceremony of 40-million-dollar-five-star Royal Sand Koh Rong Hotel on Monday.

“In 2018, real estate sector does not decline or deadlock, but swell as they know I will still be the Prime Minister,” the premier stated.

Kim Heang, president of Cambodian Values and Estates Agent Association told Fresh News earlier in January that 2018 is a good opportunity to invest in real estate, but warned not to apply for loan or withdraw capital from a daily business to buy the property.

