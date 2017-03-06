PM Hun Sen : No Boundary for Study

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has encouraged the youths to further their studies, stressing that no development can be attained without good human resources.

Addressing at a graduation ceremony of Vanda Institute of Accounting held at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh this afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his congratulations to all the 3,150 successful students.

The internal situation has been moving so fast, even though our students graduated today, they still need to continue their studies […], said the premier, adding that there is no progress without participation.

“We have to work hard together to maintain peace so that our nation can see more and more progress. Although you [students] achieved any level of education, you should not forget the past. It’s so hard to have the current peace,” he underlined.

