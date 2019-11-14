PM Hun Sen: No Amnesty for Sam Rainsy’s Treason

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen warned not to grant amnesty to traitor Sam Rainsy, who is former opposition figure.

Addressing at a cement inauguration ceremony in Kampot province on Thursday, the premier said he will not sign a letter requesting amnesty for the traitor.

“You have to remember that your crime shall not be tolerated. The only person who has the right to propose for amnesty to the King is Hun Sen, but Hun Sen will not sign an amnesty request for the same person,” the premier warned.

Article 77 of Cambodia’s Prison Law stated that “If necessary, Head of the Royal Government has the privilege to request to His Majesty to grant amnesty to convict any time.”

Besides warning, the premier announced that he will continue to lead until 2028.

“Cambodian People’s Party and Hun Sen are still the indispensable figures for Cambodia. You must understand that Hun Sen will lead until 2028. Wait 10 more years, little brother.”

