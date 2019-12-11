PM Hun Sen: Never Trade Sovereignty with Aids or Preferential Tariffs

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated that Cambodia does not want Everything But Arms (EBA) withdrawn, yet she cannot trade national sovereignty with any assistances or preferential tariffs, addressing Wednesday at the graduation.

The statement was made in response to the opposition’s comments that there would be changes in Cambodia’s politics on 12 December 2019.

Prime Minister supported that a democratic country must abide the laws; yet the laws must be universal, created by the United Nations, not laws made by a small group of people.

