PM Hun Sen: National Elections Will Still Happen Without Former CNRP

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that despite the absence of former Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), both lower and upper house elections will be held as planned.

His remark was made during his meeting with 15,742 garment workers on Wednesday morning.

“The rules in democracy are not different from sport. Even though one team doesn’t show up, the game is not over. There are other teams to compete. Although the former opposition party will not participate in the election, the NA members’ election will still be held on February 24-25, 2018 while the national election will still be held on July 29, 2018,” said PM Hun Sen.

The Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP on November 16, 2017 due to the fact that the party colluded with foreigners to overthrow the ruling government.

At the same time, the Supreme Court also banned 118 CNRP leaders from participated in political activities for five years.

Related posts