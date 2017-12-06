PM Hun Sen: National Armed Forces Will Sue Sam Rainsy on His Incitement

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that all national forces would file a lawsuit against Sam Rainsy on inciting the troops to topple the government.

His remark was made during his meeting with 15,742 garment workers on Wednesday morning.

“Today, I learn that the commander-in-chief of the Cambodian Armed Forces, together with other commanders, will file complaints to the court because Sam Rainsy’s incitement is an offense and threat to the national armed forces,” stated the premier.

He added that there would be war without his presence because the former opposition parties tried to cause instability in the country. This is the reason why the Supreme Court decided to dissolve this opposition party.

General Kun Kim, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, told Fresh News that the complaint was already filed and could be send to court later this afternoon.

Related posts