PM Hun Sen: We Must Take Fullest Potential of Cambodia-China FTA

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that the Royal Government and development partners should take the fullest potential of Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, addressing Thursday at the inauguration of a new building at the Royal Academy of Cambodia.

The Royal Government of Cambodia and the Chinese Government planned to hold the first official consultation on feasibility study of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries on 4 December 2019.

“We must use the potential of ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement to the best of our ability,” said Prime Minister.

“Even today, ASEAN does not exercise its fullest potential of free trade agreement in the framework of ASEAN. ASEAN countries, except Thailand and Vietnam, favour exporting to non-ASEAN countries,” he added.

Prime Minister recommended Cambodia Chamber of Commerce to explore investment opportunities and markets in the ASEAN region while the statistics of the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia indicated that Lao PDR, Brunei, and Myanmar have the lowest trade volume with Cambodia.

