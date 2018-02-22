PM Hun Sen: Ministerial Officials Should Perform Assigned Duties Without Waiting for Order

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his dissatisfaction with ministerial officials from the governors to relevant officials who did not perform their duties that have been stipulated in the law, however, waiting for orders from the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister spoke at the closing ceremony of the National Conference on “Decentralization and Deconcentration, Experiences, Challenges and Future Vision” on Thursday afternoon.

“The Royal Government has made efforts to delegate power to sub-national officials, but those officials are not yet capable enough to carry out the assigned duties,” stated Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He added that in order to successfully serve the nation and the people, officials are required to work together, and there is no success without active participation.

