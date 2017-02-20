PM Hun Sen: Microfinancial Institutions Are Private; Not State-Run

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen is reminding Cambodian citizens on a daily basis that microfinancial institutions do not belong to the government.

On Feb. 8, 2017, while presiding over the inauguration of Preak Pra’s Buddhist Religious Ceremony, the Premier requested the National Bank of Cambodia announce that microfinance institutions are private and thus citizens should be urged not borrow money if they do not have the means to repay their debt.

The premier urged that all microfinancial institutions announce that they do not belong to the state. Any institutions who do not follow will be forced shut down by the government.

Related posts