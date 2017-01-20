PM Hun Sen Meets a Singaporean Scholar

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received Mr. George Yeo, a visiting Scholar at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore, during his stay in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Mr. George Yeo discussed and shared experience on different topics, said a news release of the premier’s official Facebook page.

The Cambodian premier invited Mr. George Yeo to be a member of the organising committee of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN to be hosted by Cambodia in May.

According to his biography in the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore, Mr. George Yeo is a former Member of Parliament and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore. He currently serves as Vice-Chairman of Kerry Group.

