PM Hun Sen Meets Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting H.E. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, the Premier’s Assistant, H.E. Péter Szijjártó expressed his deep gratitude to the Royal Government of Cambodia for the warm hospitality for him and his delegation.

The Hungarian foreign minister informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his visit, the purpose of which is to congratulate the 67th anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day, and to promote the trade ties between the two nations.

In reply, Samdech Techo Prime Minister profoundly thanked his Hungarian counterpart for the greetings and the Government and people of Hungary for their assistance to Cambodia 40 years ago in rebuilding the country from zero until the current development.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen agreed with the promotion of relations between the two countries and invited the Prime Minister of Hungary to visit Cambodia at his convenient time.

After the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen presided over the signing ceremony of three important documents on the cooperation in the areas of air services, water management and agriculture between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of Hungary.

Related posts