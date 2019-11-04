PM Hun Sen Meets Donald Trump’s Representative to ASEAN Summit

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met with Robert O’Brien, representative of the US President Donald Trump to the ASEAN Summit, and is serving as Trump’s national security advisor.

The meeting took place at the waiting lounge of the ASEAN Summit in Thailand on 4 November 2019.

The meeting reflected good relations, friendship, and close ties between the US and Cambodian leaders.

At the sideline of the 35th ASEAN Summit, Premier Hun Sen also met with Japanese Prime Minister Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and other ASEAN leaders.

Related posts