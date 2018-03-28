PM Hun Sen Meets with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia

Source: FN

In a meeting on Tuesday in Phnom Penh, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, invited Prime Minister Hun Sen to attend the annual meeting in Indonesia with the presence of the leaders of ASEAN, IMF, and World Bank, according to the premier’s Facebook.

The coordinating minister admired the premier’s leadership in leading a country to become a thriving economy, a growth of 7% per annum.

At the same time, he also expressed his commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the military, economy, agriculture and tourism sectors with Cambodia.

In response, Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan for inviting him to the meeting in October in Bali, Indonesia. He also expressed his gratefulness to the Minister for his cooperation with the Royal Government of Cambodia, especially on peace and military training.

The premier also invited Indonesia to consider investment opportunities in Cambodia in the areas of economy, trade, investment, tourism and agriculture sectors with the possibility on discount of imported Cambodian rice.

Prime Minister Hun Sen supported the initiative of having direct flights from Indonesia to Cambodia, as it can promote cooperation, and connect people of the two nations.

