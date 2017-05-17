PM Hun Sen Meets Chinese President

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen led a delegation to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to expand diplomacy and discuss other regional and global issues.

The premier began his official visit on Wednesday after finishing up the two-day “Belt and Road Forum” which kicked off May 14.

The premier visited Tiananmen Square to bring flowers and pay his respects and met with Chinese dignitaries.

The premier met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss on expanding and strengthening diplomacy and trade.

Both sides presided over the signing ceremony of 6 protocols and MoUs.

The premier has officially visited China 4 times in 1999, 2004, 2010, and 2013 respectively. He also joined the 4 international forums and conferences held in China.

