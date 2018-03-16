PM Hun Sen Meets with Cambodian People in Australia

Source: FN

Many Cambodians in Australia, on Friday, came together to welcome and meet Prime Minister Hun Sen with deep respect and love.

“Having Samdech Techo Hun Sen means having development! Having Prime Minister Hun Sen means having peace,” shouted Cambodian people.

Prime Minister Hun Sen and a senior delegation of the Royal Government of Cambodia arrived in Sydney safely at 8:00 am Sydney time and at 4:00 am Cambodian time on Friday.

Prime Minister’s presence was highly honored and welcomed by senior officials of Australia as other leaders of the ASEAN Member States.

