PM Hun Sen to Meet Three Leaders Prior to the Summit

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will meet with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam at 12:00 p.m, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand at 14:00, and Vice President Myint Swe of Myanmar 14:40 at the Peace Palace before the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Summit kicks off.

Cambodia is proud to host the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting which will start on January 10, 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The meeting will bring a number of development plans for the people who live along the Mekong River connecting to Chinese Lancang River, which includes Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The 2nd Mekong-Lancang meeting will be co-chaired by Cambodian Premier Hun Sen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The meeting will take place in Peace Palace, Phnom Penh under the theme “Our River of Peace and Sustainable Development”.

Through the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation in December 2017, China has granted $7.3M to implement 16 projects for the first phase in Cambodia.

