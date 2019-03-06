PM Hun Sen to Meet Local Artists until He Lost Premiership

Source: FN

Speaking at the 21st National Culture Day on Wednesday at Koh Pich, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he will continue to meet local artists until he no longer be Prime Minister.

“At least I have four more years [to meet artists] until 2023, but I will continue to be Prime Minister for the next 10 years, and if that comes true, we will meet without any disturbances,” the Premier reassured.

On behalf of the Royal Government, the Premier highly appreciated and commended the achievements of Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, especially artists of all ages, officials, and teachers for contributions to preserving and developing Cambodian cultural arts to be sustainable and striving.

He regarded the reunion of all forms of traditional and non-traditional artists the harmonization of national culture.

Related posts