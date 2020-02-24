PM Hun Sen: Malaysia Shall Be Responsible for Humanitarian Crisis and Cambodia’s Honour

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Malaysia shall be responsible for humanitarian crisis and Cambodia’s honour after claiming that the 83-year-old American woman aboard Westerdam ship tested positive with Covid- 19.

The premier said the announcement of Malaysian deputy prime minister has created subsequent discriminations against tourists departing from Cambodia, speaking on Monday at the press conference held at the Peace Palace.

“I take this opportunity to express my regret on the behavior of spouse of His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim for saying the 83-year-old American woman was infected with the new coronavirus. The statement has harmed our national prestige and dignity,” he stated.

According to the premier, a Turkish plane carrying Westerdam passengers from Cambodia was not allowed to land in Turkey’s airport but diverted to Pakistan.

The premier praised Cambodian Youth Party’s President Pich Sros for submitting a letter to the Malaysian Embassy in Cambodia requesting for clarification on test results of the 83-year-old American woman.

“After chaos for a cruise ship of passengers and crew, an 83-year-old American woman who was said to have tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia has been re-tested and “never had coronavirus to our knowledge,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told USA TODAY on late Friday.

Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also rejected the assertion made by several foreign media and institutions that Cambodia may have allowed passengers carrier of the virus to leave the Westerdam cruise ship, which increased global coronavirus spread, according to the press release issued on 24 February 2020.

